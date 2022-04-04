Submit on Monday, April 4th, 2022 22:23

The EnMAP hyperspectral satellite developed and built at OHB was launched from Cape Canaveral (Florida, USA) on board a Falcon 9 rocket from U.S. space company SpaceX. The satellite separated from its launch vehicle just 15 minutes after lift-off. First contact was established over a ground station in Svalbard, Norway, 60 minutes later.

