Submit on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 21:27

Boeing unveiled a new high-throughput small satellite production, integration and test facility designed for efficiency and rapid delivery timelines. Housed in the world’s largest satellite factory, Boeing’s 93,000 m² El Segundo facility, the small satellite production line will be powered by Boeing subsidiary, Millennium Space Systems.

