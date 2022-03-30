Boeing debuts high-throughput small satellite production facility
Boeing unveiled a new high-throughput small satellite production, integration and test facility designed for efficiency and rapid delivery timelines. Housed in the world’s largest satellite factory, Boeing’s 93,000 m² El Segundo facility, the small satellite production line will be powered by Boeing subsidiary, Millennium Space Systems.
