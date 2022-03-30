Submit on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 21:27

Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, announced its forward progression towards launch of its LizzieSat (LS) satellite to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission is slated to take place later this year.

Related posts:

Ekspress AM4 launch campaign started

NOAA moves GOES-14 to 75 degrees East

Error detected in GPS ground control system

Lockmart starts JCSAT-17 assembly