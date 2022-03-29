Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Redwire solar arrays for new weather and climate research satellite

Submit on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 20:13

Redwire Corporation is supplying solar array technology that will power the newest of PlanetiQ’s weather and climate monitoring satellites, GNOMES-3, which is aboard the Transporter 4 launch scheduled to lift off on 1 April 2022 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Related posts:

  1. ESA has sufficient funding to build first three Sentinel satellites
  2. ISS-Reshetnev to build three more satellites for RSCC
  3. European involvement in the Juno mission to Jupiter
  4. 12 smallsats to monitor Northern Sea Route ice conditions

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 8:13 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«