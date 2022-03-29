Redwire solar arrays for new weather and climate research satellite
Redwire Corporation is supplying solar array technology that will power the newest of PlanetiQ’s weather and climate monitoring satellites, GNOMES-3, which is aboard the Transporter 4 launch scheduled to lift off on 1 April 2022 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
