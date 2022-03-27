Tailwind Two, Terran Orbital complete business combination
Submit on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 20:20
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. announced the completion of its business combination with Terran Orbital Corporation, a small satellite manufacturer primarily serving the United States aerospace and defence industry.
