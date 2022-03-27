Rocket Lab confirms next Electron launch window
Submit on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 20:20
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has announced the launch window for its next Electron mission, a dedicated mission for BlackSky through global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc., begins 1 April 2022 UTC.
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 at 8:20 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.