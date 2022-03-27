Russia has 10 rockets left from cancelled launches of European satellites
Submit on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 20:20
Russia’s space director said that Europe had wrecked co-operation by imposing sanctions against his agency, and rockets that were meant to launch European satellites would now be used for Russian companies or countries friendly to Moscow.
