China launches first rocket with sold strap-ons

Rocket: Chang Zheng 6A; Payload: Tiankun-2, Pujiang-1; Date: 29 March 2022, 0950 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were deployed into 588 km × 604 km × 97.79 Sun-synchronous orbit.

