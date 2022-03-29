China launches first rocket with sold strap-ons
Submit on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 20:13
Rocket: Chang Zheng 6A; Payload: Tiankun-2, Pujiang-1; Date: 29 March 2022, 0950 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were deployed into 588 km × 604 km × 97.79 Sun-synchronous orbit.
