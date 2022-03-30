Satellite News

China launches three satellites

Wednesday, March 30th, 2022

Rocket: Chang Zheng 11; Payload: Tianping-2A, Tianping-2B, Tianping-2C; Date: 30 March 2022, 0229 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were deployed into 584 km × 604 km × 97.80 degrees Sun-synchronous orbits.

