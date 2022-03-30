China launches three satellites
Submit on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 21:27
Rocket: Chang Zheng 11; Payload: Tianping-2A, Tianping-2B, Tianping-2C; Date: 30 March 2022, 0229 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were deployed into 584 km × 604 km × 97.80 degrees Sun-synchronous orbits.
Related posts:
Ekspress AM4 launch campaign started
NOAA moves GOES-14 to 75 degrees East
Error detected in GPS ground control system
Lockmart starts JCSAT-17 assembly
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at 9:27 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.