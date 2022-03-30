Satellite News

Was Russian commercial launch business doomed anyway?

Russian state-run space corporation Roskosmos did not expect to sign contracts for major launch campaigns, as was the case with UK OneWeb project, corporation spokesperson Dmitry Strugovets has said.

