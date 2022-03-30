Submit on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 21:27

Russian state-run space corporation Roskosmos did not expect to sign contracts for major launch campaigns, as was the case with UK OneWeb project, corporation spokesperson Dmitry Strugovets has said.

Related posts:

Ekspress AM4 launch campaign started

NOAA moves GOES-14 to 75 degrees East

Error detected in GPS ground control system

Lockmart starts JCSAT-17 assembly