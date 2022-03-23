Isotropic Systems’ terminal completes multi-link trials across all orbits
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022
Isotropic Systems announced that it has completed all tests demonstrating that its multi-link terminal can connect to satellites in LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, simultaneously. The tests ensured continuous, full aperture performance across all links to multiple orbits, enabling full multiplication and aggregation of data connectivity.
