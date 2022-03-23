Boeing to build Nusantara Lima Satellite
Boeing is to build the Nusantara Lima Satellite, which will be launched in 2023 and will augment the capacity of SATRIA-1, for Indonesia’s PSN Group. With these 2 VHTS, PSN Group will be one of the biggest satellite capacity providers in Asia with approximately 330 Gbps covering Indonesia and its surrounding areas.
