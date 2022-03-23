Eutelsat and OneWeb sign global distribution partnership
Submit on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 21:29
Eutelsat Communications and OneWeb announced a global, multi-year Distribution Partnership Agreement (DPA) for OneWeb capacity. The agreement paves the way for Eutelsat to commercialise OneWeb services across key verticals including Maritime, Aviation, Enterprise, Telcos and Government.
Related posts:
Stratos to be acquired by CIP Canada; Inmarsat has call option
Loral Space & Communications Inc. results Q3 2009
Iridium Communications Inc. results Q3 2009
Relativity to build new autonomous rocket factory
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 at 9:29 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.