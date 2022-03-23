Submit on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 21:29

Eutelsat Communications and OneWeb announced a global, multi-year Distribution Partnership Agreement (DPA) for OneWeb capacity. The agreement paves the way for Eutelsat to commercialise OneWeb services across key verticals including Maritime, Aviation, Enterprise, Telcos and Government.

