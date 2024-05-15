Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Sun unleashes massive X8.7 solar flare, biggest of current cycle, from super-active monster sunspot (video)

Submit on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 02:11

A monster sunspot on the sun’s surface just won’t quit, erupting yet again this week with a whopping X8.7-class solar flare on Tuesday (May 14).

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»