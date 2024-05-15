Sun unleashes massive X8.7 solar flare, biggest of current cycle, from super-active monster sunspot (video)
A monster sunspot on the sun’s surface just won’t quit, erupting yet again this week with a whopping X8.7-class solar flare on Tuesday (May 14).
