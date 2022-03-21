Tomorrow.io announces plan for multi-sensor weather satellite constellation
The Tomorrow Companies Inc. (“Tomorrow.io”) announced plans to introduce microwave sounders as an additional sensor to its planned satellite constellation. The addition of microwave sounders to the company’s constellation of radar-equipped weather satellites would create the first commercial multi-sensor weather satellite system owned and operated by a private company.
