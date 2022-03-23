Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Russia launches military comsat

Submit on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 21:29

Rocket: Soyuz 2.1-a/Fregat; Payload: Meridian-M No. 20L; Date: 22 March 2022, 1248 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The satellite was deployed into a 974 km × 39,767 km × 62.83 degrees Molniya orbit nine minutes after lift-off.

Related posts:
Stratos to be acquired by CIP Canada; Inmarsat has call option
Loral Space & Communications Inc. results Q3 2009
Iridium Communications Inc. results Q3 2009
Relativity to build new autonomous rocket factory

Related posts:

  1. First modernised Progress on its way to the ISS
  2. Launch date set for India’s Mars probe
  3. Ariane 6 passes new milestone
  4. Aerojet Rocketdyne completes CDR for AR1 engine

This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 at 9:29 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»