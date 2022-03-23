Russia launches military comsat
Submit on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 21:29
Rocket: Soyuz 2.1-a/Fregat; Payload: Meridian-M No. 20L; Date: 22 March 2022, 1248 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The satellite was deployed into a 974 km × 39,767 km × 62.83 degrees Molniya orbit nine minutes after lift-off.
Related posts:
Stratos to be acquired by CIP Canada; Inmarsat has call option
Loral Space & Communications Inc. results Q3 2009
Iridium Communications Inc. results Q3 2009
Relativity to build new autonomous rocket factory
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 at 9:29 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.