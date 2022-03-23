Submit on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 21:29

Rocket: Soyuz 2.1-a/Fregat; Payload: Meridian-M No. 20L; Date: 22 March 2022, 1248 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The satellite was deployed into a 974 km × 39,767 km × 62.83 degrees Molniya orbit nine minutes after lift-off.

