Cygnus spacecraft successfully docked to the International Space Station
Submit on Monday, February 21st, 2022 20:50
The latest Cygnus resupply vessel has successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS). The 17th Cygnus operational mission was launched by an Antares 230+ rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia, on 19 February.
