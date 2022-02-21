Satellite News

Cygnus spacecraft successfully docked to the International Space Station

The latest Cygnus resupply vessel has successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS). The 17th Cygnus operational mission was launched by an Antares 230+ rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia, on 19 February.

