Soyuz-2.1b rocket with military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk

Submit on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 21:07

Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b; Payload: military satellite; Date: 7 April 2022, 1120 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The satellite was deployed into a 299 km × 900 × 67.15 degrees orbit.

