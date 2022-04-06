Satellite News

L3Harris awarded space object-tracking modernisation contract

L3Harris Technologies has been awarded US$117 million for option-year three of a U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command contract to continue maintaining and modernising infrastructure to track objects in space.

