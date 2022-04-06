L3Harris awarded space object-tracking modernisation contract
Submit on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 20:55
L3Harris Technologies has been awarded US$117 million for option-year three of a U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command contract to continue maintaining and modernising infrastructure to track objects in space.
Related posts:
MRO’s instruments ‘working perfectly’ during testing week
Ball Aerospace moving ahead on TEMPO & GEMS sensors
Spacebus Neo Critical Design Review successfully achieved
New, next-gen NOAA polar-orbiting satellite is now operational
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at 8:55 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.