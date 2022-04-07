Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

China launches third Gaofen 3 Earth observation satellite

Submit on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 21:07

Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Gaofen-3 03; Date: 6 April 2022, 2347 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 738 km × 745 km × 98.40 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.

Related posts:

  1. PSLV-C16 flight successful; all satellites reported healthy
  2. Proton launches SES 6 (part II)
  3. INSAT-3D is delivered to French Guiana for next Ariane 5 launch
  4. MTI partners with NASA to 3D print rocket engine parts

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at 9:07 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«