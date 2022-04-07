China launches third Gaofen 3 Earth observation satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Gaofen-3 03; Date: 6 April 2022, 2347 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 738 km × 745 km × 98.40 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.
