Private manned mission launched to ISS
Submit on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 21:46
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon/Ax-1; Date: 8 April 2022, 0717 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The first all-private team of astronauts sent to the International Space Station arrived safely on Saturday to begin a week-long mission.
