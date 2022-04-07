Satellite News

Orbit Fab and Neutron Star Systems announce partnership

Submit on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 21:07

Orbit Fab and Neutron Star Systems (NSS) established a co-operative agreement for co-development of satellite refuelling solutions with green propellants. The agreement lays the foundation to increase the range of refuellable propellants by combining NSS propellant-agnostic electric propulsion technology with Orbit Fab’s refuelling interfaces and tankers.

