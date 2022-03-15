MDA retires space tracking and surveillance system after 12 years
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) retired two Space Tracking and Surveillance System (STSS) demonstration satellites on 8 March 2022, ending an experiment that demonstrated that a space layer can significantly enhance the Missile Defense System (MDS).
