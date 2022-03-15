Satellite News

Atra’s Rocket 3.3 returns to flight

Rocket: Astra Rocket 3.3; Payload: Astra-1 (three smallsats); Date: 15 March 2022, 1622 UTC; Launch site: Pacific Spaceport Complex Kodiak, USA. The payloads were deployed successfully in their target orbit.

