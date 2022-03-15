Terran Orbital awarded satellite contract by Lockheed Martin
Terran Orbital Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin to build 42 satellites for the U.S. Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer, the Initial Warfighting Capability Tranche of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA).
