NASA’s Webb reaches alignment milestone, optics working successfully

Submit on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 21:11

Following the completion of critical mirror alignment steps, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) team expects that Webb’s optical performance will be able to meet or exceed the science goals the observatory was built to achieve.

