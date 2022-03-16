Spire Global announces contract with NorthStar for a dedicated constellation
Spire Global, Inc. announced a new space-as-a-service agreement with NorthStar Earth & Space, an Earth & Space Information Services Platform, to build a constellation of satellites focused on space-situational awareness (SSA) and debris monitoring. The first award within the contract is for three satellites, with pre-agreed options for NorthStar to scale the constellation to dozens of satellites as their business operational needs grow.
