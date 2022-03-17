Satellite News

China launches classified satellite

Submit on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 21:24

Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Yaogan-34 02; Date: 17 March 2022, 0809 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The classified satellite was deployed into a 1,092 km × 1,096 km × 63.40 degrees orbit.

