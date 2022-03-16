Satellite News

U.S. Space Force, Boeing complete protected tactical SATCOM prototype CDR

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) and Boeing recently completed a critical design review for the Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P), validating Boeing’s technical maturity on the rapid-prototyping programme.

