U.S. Space Force, Boeing complete protected tactical SATCOM prototype CDR
Submit on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 21:11
The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) and Boeing recently completed a critical design review for the Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P), validating Boeing’s technical maturity on the rapid-prototyping programme.
