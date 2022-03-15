Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Beyond Gravity boosts its capacity for satellite dispenser systems

Submit on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 20:58

Beyond Gravity (formerly RUAG Space, formerly Saab Space AB) said it is significantly ramping up its production of satellite dispensers in Linköping, Sweden, with the construction of a new facility. It will be used to produce dispensers for satellite constellations.

Related posts:

  1. Iridium announces 2006 results, new satellites
  2. DigitalGlobe announces direct access agreement
  3. Astrium to study solutions for monitoring aircraft over the oceans
  4. LASACO lead insurer for NigComSat 1R

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 8:58 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«