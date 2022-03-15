Beyond Gravity boosts its capacity for satellite dispenser systems
Beyond Gravity (formerly RUAG Space, formerly Saab Space AB) said it is significantly ramping up its production of satellite dispensers in Linköping, Sweden, with the construction of a new facility. It will be used to produce dispensers for satellite constellations.
