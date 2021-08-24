Satellite News

Maxar awarded contract to build SXM-10 satellite for SiriusXM

Maxar Technologies announced it received an order to build another geostationary communications satellite for longtime customer SiriusXM, following the SXM-9 satellite order that was announced earlier this month.

