Omnispace, TAS announce successful launch of first satellite mission

Omnispace and Thales Alenia Space announced that Omnispace Spark-1 was successfully delivered into orbit aboard the SpaceX Transporter-4. The Omnispace Spark programme represents phase one in the development and delivery of the world’s first standards-based global hybrid network.

