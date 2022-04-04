Submit on Monday, April 4th, 2022 22:23

Omnispace and Thales Alenia Space announced that Omnispace Spark-1 was successfully delivered into orbit aboard the SpaceX Transporter-4. The Omnispace Spark programme represents phase one in the development and delivery of the world’s first standards-based global hybrid network.

