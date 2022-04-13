Satellite News

Russia to restore its moon program, to launch Luna-25 spacecraft

Russia will restore its moon program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of awarding of Russian cosmonauts at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, adding that he is talking about the launch of the Luna-25 (Luna-Glob)automatic spacecraft.

