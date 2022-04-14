Ariane 6 cryo-arms mimic lift-off
Submit on Thursday, April 14th, 2022 21:08
Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana is preparing for the arrival of Ariane 6, ESA’s new heavy-lift rocket. The latest round of testing aims to validate the system of fuel lines and mechanical supporting arms that will keep Ariane 6 topped up with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen in the critical moments before lift-off. This work is part of the final preparations of the new Ariane 6 launch complex and all the systems necessary for a launch.
