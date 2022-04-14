Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Ariane 6 cryo-arms mimic lift-off

Submit on Thursday, April 14th, 2022 21:08

Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana is preparing for the arrival of Ariane 6, ESA’s new heavy-lift rocket. The latest round of testing aims to validate the system of fuel lines and mechanical supporting arms that will keep Ariane 6 topped up with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen in the critical moments before lift-off. This work is part of the final preparations of the new Ariane 6 launch complex and all the systems necessary for a launch.

Related posts:

  1. Second-last launch in 2009 another success for Arianespace
  2. Delay of the day: KSLV-1 still waiting for replacement part
  3. Delays of the day: Sentinel-2A, Star One C4/MSG-4
  4. New crew vessel launched to ISS

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at 9:08 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«