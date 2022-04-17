China’s Chang Zheng 3B/E launches ChinaSat 6D
Rocket: Chang Zjeng 3B/E; Payload: Chinasat 6D (Zhongxing 6D); Date: 15 April 2022, 1205 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China.
