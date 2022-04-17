Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

China’s Chang Zheng 3B/E launches ChinaSat 6D

Submit on Sunday, April 17th, 2022 21:45

Rocket: Chang Zjeng 3B/E; Payload: Chinasat 6D (Zhongxing 6D); Date: 15 April 2022, 1205 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China.

Related posts:
Next Ariane 5 launch rescheduled
ATK receives $49 million contract for Orion solid rocket motors
Turksat 4A installed on Briz M upper stage
Update: China launches experimental satellite

Related posts:

  1. SpaceX revises launch manifest
  2. Eutelsat moves W7 from Zenit to Proton
  3. Ariane 5 launches Intelsat 17 and HYLAS 1
  4. ATK continues development of Liberty launch system

This entry was posted on Sunday, April 17th, 2022 at 9:45 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»