Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Planet Partners with SynMax to provide energy intelligence, monitor dark vessels

Submit on Monday, April 18th, 2022 20:56

Planet Labs PBC has partnered with SynMax, a Houston-based satellite analytics and intelligence company, to provide data-informed insights on the energy industry within the United States and monitor the movements of dark vessels around the globe.

Related posts:

  1. Dawn pre-launch details
  2. Ball Aerospace completes environmental testing for Kepler mission
  3. Fifth Eurostar satellite delivered by Astrium this year
  4. SWSL to provide equipment for Europa Clipper

This entry was posted on Monday, April 18th, 2022 at 8:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«