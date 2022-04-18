Planet Partners with SynMax to provide energy intelligence, monitor dark vessels
Submit on Monday, April 18th, 2022 20:56
Planet Labs PBC has partnered with SynMax, a Houston-based satellite analytics and intelligence company, to provide data-informed insights on the energy industry within the United States and monitor the movements of dark vessels around the globe.
