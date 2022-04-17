Satellite News

ReOrbit and TransAstra sign spacecraft development and logistics contracts

Submit on Sunday, April 17th, 2022 21:45

TransAstra, a provider of orbital logistics and space domain awareness solutions, and ReOrbit, a provider of software-defined small satellites for beyond LEO missions, announced that they have signed binding contracts for initial spacecraft development and orbital logistics services.

