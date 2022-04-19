Satellite News

D-Orbit enters agreement with Beyond Gravity for Space Rider components

D-Orbit announced the signing of a subcontract with space company Beyond Gravity, under which D-Orbit will deliver lightweight carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) tools and metallic structural components for the European Space Agency’s Space Rider reusable space vehicle. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

