Submit on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 22:05

D-Orbit announced the signing of a subcontract with space company Beyond Gravity, under which D-Orbit will deliver lightweight carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) tools and metallic structural components for the European Space Agency’s Space Rider reusable space vehicle. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

