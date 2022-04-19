D-Orbit enters agreement with Beyond Gravity for Space Rider components
Submit on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 22:05
D-Orbit announced the signing of a subcontract with space company Beyond Gravity, under which D-Orbit will deliver lightweight carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) tools and metallic structural components for the European Space Agency’s Space Rider reusable space vehicle. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Related posts:
Two more MetOp-A instruments start providing data
Spot-2 de-orbiting has started
SSL working on new Thermal Vacuum Chamber
SSL to build six Low Earth Orbit satellites for Earth observation
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at 10:05 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.