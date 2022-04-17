Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

China launches atmospheric environment monitoring satellite

Submit on Sunday, April 17th, 2022 21:45

Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Daqi 1; Date: 15 April 2022, 1816 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 686 km × 690 km × 98.13 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.

Related posts:
Next Ariane 5 launch rescheduled
ATK receives $49 million contract for Orion solid rocket motors
Turksat 4A installed on Briz M upper stage
Update: China launches experimental satellite

Related posts:

  1. Third Sino-Brazilian EO satellite launched
  2. STS-134 launch further delayed
  3. Angara-A5 rolled out to launch pad at Plesetsk Cosmodrome
  4. L3 Technologies to design avionics systems for Vulcan rocket

This entry was posted on Sunday, April 17th, 2022 at 9:45 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»