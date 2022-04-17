China launches atmospheric environment monitoring satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Daqi 1; Date: 15 April 2022, 1816 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 686 km × 690 km × 98.13 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.
