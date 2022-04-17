US Space Force, SpaceX successfully launch classified satellite
Submit on Sunday, April 17th, 2022 21:45
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: NROL-85; Date: 17 April 2022, 1013 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Space Force Base, USA. The launch targeted a 1,024 km ×-1,220 km × 63.54 degrees orbit.
