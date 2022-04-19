Kymeta to offer LEO satellite connectivity to Government market through partnership with OneWeb
Submit on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 22:05
Kymeta and OneWeb Technologies announced an agreement to distribute broadband connectivity services to the U.S. government.
Related posts:
Two more MetOp-A instruments start providing data
Spot-2 de-orbiting has started
SSL working on new Thermal Vacuum Chamber
SSL to build six Low Earth Orbit satellites for Earth observation
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at 10:05 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.