.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pledged that the United States would not conduct destructive anti-satellite tests and called on other nations to follow suit. “As of today the United States commits not to conduct destructive, direct-ascent, anti-satellite missile testing,” Harris said
Submit on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 22:05
The pledge covers ASAT tests in which a missile is launched from Earth or an aircraft at high altitude to blow up a satellite.
Related posts:
Two more MetOp-A instruments start providing data
Spot-2 de-orbiting has started
SSL working on new Thermal Vacuum Chamber
SSL to build six Low Earth Orbit satellites for Earth observation
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at 10:05 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.