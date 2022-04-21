Submit on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 21:41

The first GLONASS navigational satellite that will make part of Russia’s high-orbital cluster will be launched in 2028, Head of the GLONASS Section of the Roskosmos Navigational Space Systems Department Ivan Revnivykh was quoted as saying.

