Russia to launch first GLONASS high-orbital satellite in 2028
Submit on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 21:41
The first GLONASS navigational satellite that will make part of Russia’s high-orbital cluster will be launched in 2028, Head of the GLONASS Section of the Roskosmos Navigational Space Systems Department Ivan Revnivykh was quoted as saying.
