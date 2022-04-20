Maxar announces strategic investment in Blackshark.ai
Submit on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 21:25
Maxar Technologies announced its strategic investment in Blackshark.ai, a provider of AI-powered geospatial analytics services. The partnership represents Maxar’s commitment to innovation within its 3D Earth Intelligence product portfolio, the company said.
