OneWeb agrees satellite launch programme with New Space India
Submit on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 21:25
OneWeb announced that the company and New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation, have entered into an agreement that will help ensure OneWeb completes its satellite launch programme.
