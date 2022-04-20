Planet joins ESA Third Party Mission programme
Planet Labs PBC announced that Planet’s PlanetScope and SkySat data have joined the European Space Agency (ESA) Third Party Missions portfolio, enabling ESA to utilise Planet data for scientific, research, and pre-operational Earth Observation based applications development.
