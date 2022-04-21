SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites
Submit on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 21:41
Rocket; Falcon 9; Payload: Starlink 4-14 (53 satellites); Date: 21 April 2022, 1524 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. The satellites were released into an orbit of 304 by 318 kilometers with an inclination of 53.2 degrees to the equator.
Related posts:
ICO Asks FCC To Modify Satellite Milestones
SES Astra Signs Deal With French News Channel
The Top 5 Reasons Satellite TV Connections Are Unbeatable
SpaceX, NASA target April 20 for next Crew Dragon launch to space station
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 at 9:41 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.