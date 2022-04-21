Satellite News

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites

Rocket; Falcon 9; Payload: Starlink 4-14 (53 satellites); Date: 21 April 2022, 1524 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. The satellites were released into an orbit of 304 by 318 kilometers with an inclination of 53.2 degrees to the equator.

