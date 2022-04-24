Satellite News

IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd (IA) received order for launching the small SAR satellites owned by Institute for Q-Shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (‘iQPS’). IA and iQPS signed the contract for launch service of QPS-SAR-3 and QPS-SAR-4 (*2) on 18 April 2022.

