IHI AEROSPACE received its first commercial launch service order
IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd (IA) received order for launching the small SAR satellites owned by Institute for Q-Shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (‘iQPS’). IA and iQPS signed the contract for launch service of QPS-SAR-3 and QPS-SAR-4 (*2) on 18 April 2022.
