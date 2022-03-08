Iran launches second military satellite
Submit on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 20:21
Rocket: Ghased (or Qased); Payload: Noor 2; Date: unknown; Launch site: Shahroud Desert, Iran. The satellite is in a 513 km × 495 km × 58.30 degrees orbit according to U.S. tracking data.
Related posts:
RRSat Global Communications Network Ltd. results Q2 2007
Loral Space & Communications Inc. results Q3 2008
COM DEV International Ltd. results Q3 FY 2011
Kratos awarded multi-million dollar C2 contract
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 8:21 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.