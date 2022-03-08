Submit on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 20:21

Rocket: Ghased (or Qased); Payload: Noor 2; Date: unknown; Launch site: Shahroud Desert, Iran. The satellite is in a 513 km × 495 km × 58.30 degrees orbit according to U.S. tracking data.

