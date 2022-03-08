Submit on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 20:21

The launch of Astra’s 3.3 rocket (LV 0008) ended in failure on 10 February. After a nominal first stage flight, an anomaly occurred during the stage separation process which resulted in the upper stage not reaching orbit and the end of the mission. Astra said its investigation verified that the payload fairing did not fully deploy prior to upper stage ignition due to an electrical issue.

